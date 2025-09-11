The REYTAs, organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), celebrate the very best in tourism and hospitality.

Businesses and attractions in the Bridlington area are celebrating after making category shortlists in this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).

Local businesses/attractions up for the coveted accolades are:

Bridlington Spa (Business Events Venue of the Year); RSPB Seabird Cruises at RSPB Bempton (Experience of the Year); Meerkat Experience at Bridlington Animal Park, Carnaby (Experience of the Year); Bridlington Animal Park, Carnaby (Visitor Attraction of the Year); Winter Woodland at Sewerby Hall and Gardens (Tourism Event of the Year); Salt on the Harbour, Bridlington (Small Hotel of the Year and Taste of East Yorkshire Award); Heritage Escapes, Bridlington (Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year); The Egg Shed Farm Shop and Meat Store, Atwick (Local Producer Award); The Old Star Kilham (Pub of the Year);

The full shortlist features 66 finalists across 17 categories, from major attractions and hotels to small independents and first-time nominees, alongside several familiar names hoping to repeat their success.

The REYTAs, organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), celebrate the very best in tourism and hospitality, and are widely recognised as the largest awards of their kind in the country.

This year’s awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony at Connexin Live, Hull, on Wednesday, November 19.

Chris Blacksell, Chair of VHEY, said: “This is a landmark year for the REYTAs – 15 years of celebrating the very best of Hull and East Yorkshire.

“To see so many fantastic businesses shortlisted once again proves the strength, diversity and resilience of our visitor economy."

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Every finalist represents the dedication, talent and passion that makes our region a must-visit destination. These awards don’t just celebrate businesses – they celebrate the people who pour their hearts into creating memorable experiences for visitors.

“Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy and our communities, and events like the REYTAs help to keep raising the bar.

“I’d like to congratulate every finalist, and wish them the very best of luck.”

Visit www.visithullandeastyorkshire.co.uk/remarkable-east-yorkshire-tourism-awards/ to find out more about the REYTAs