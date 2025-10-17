Long service award for laundry assistant at Mallard Court
A laundry assistant at Mallard Court in Bridlington has received an award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 25 years.
Sally Holtby, worked as a domestic assistant and now laundry assistant, started at Barchester in October 2000, and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sally has achieved this milestone.
“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”