Longer opening hours at Yorkshire Building Society’s Brid branch

The office’s weekday opening hours are to extend from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, to better serve customers. Photo: Google Maps

Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Bridlington will be open for longer from Monday, November 3.

The Bridlington branch, which is located in Prospect Street, is one of 52 branches across the country where the mutual is extending opening hours.

Wayne Measor, Yorkshire Building Society’s director of retail customer services, said: “We’ve reviewed our opening hours to make sure they give our members and customers the best service possible, now and in the future.

“We’re responding to feedback that our customers really value being able to speak to us face-to-face when they need to, but they’d like us to offer a little more flexibility in when they can come in and see us.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer longer opening hours for our valued customers in Bridlington.”