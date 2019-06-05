Lord Alan Sugar will be on the Yorkshire Coast this week

Lord Alan Sugar will be in Bridlington this week as the headline speaker at the prestigious Business Day conference at The Spa.

The star of BBC’s The Apprentice and founder of Amstrad will be sharing the secrets of his success with hundreds of local entrepreneurs on Friday.

Stephen Parnaby OBE, deputy chairman of Humber LEP said, “It’s hard to imagine finding a more prestigious and appropriate speaker to headline this high quality event.

“The name Lord Sugar is synonymous with business and The Business Day is the East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull celebrating business at its best.”

Joining Lord Sugar on the line-up is broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth who will be the host of the day.

Juergen Maier, the chief executive of Siemens UK, will also be addressing delegates, alongside Mark Gregory, the award-winning gardener who created the Welcome To Yorkshire garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Previous speakers have been Karren Brady, journalist John Simpson CBE, TV presenter Alexander Armstrong, news presenter Naga Munchetty and Sir Bob Geldof.

Mr Parnaby added: “Building on the success of the previous sell-out events, The Business Day has firmly established itself in the Humber Business Week calendar.

“I’m looking forward to the event in 2019 which will allow for business networking and insights from a line-up of great speakers.”