Lovell supports Scarborough boxing club with PPE donation for essential gym revamp
VIY is renowned for its dedication to engaging young people in meaningful renovation projects, equipping them with valuable skills and qualifications while revitalising community spaces. Their recent project is to revamp Westway Boxing Gym, which has become a cornerstone for the local community.
Lovell has equipped the volunteers with essential PPE, ensuring their safety throughout the renovation process. This donation comprises a range of protective gear, including helmets, gloves, and goggles, to safeguard the young volunteers as they start work on the revamp of the well-loved local boxing gym.
Work gets underway this month, with volunteers from the VIY stepping in to help with phase one of the refurbishment, which is part of a wider £250,000 renovation for the local gym.
Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, explained:
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Volunteer It Yourself and contribute to the safety of volunteers involved in meaningful projects within the community.
At Lovell, safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we believe in extending this commitment beyond our construction sites. By providing essential PPE to volunteers, we are not only protecting their well-being but also empowering them to make a positive impact in their communities.”
Ryan Ashworth, Westway Boxing Club, expressed his gratitude for the donation, adding:
“This donation of PPE has been a huge help in ensuring we can continue to renovate the gym in the safest way possible. This is just part of some really exciting renovation plans we have in the pipeline, and the PPE has been able to facilitate our work with the VIY. I’m really grateful to Lovell for the donation, and I’m excited about the upcoming plans for the gym.”
The donation is part of the wider community support offered by Lovell ahead of the launch of their Burniston development later this year. The development will consist of 46 two, three, and four-bedroom homes. All of the new homes will be gas-free and benefit from air source heat pumps, providing more sustainable homes for the community.