Lucy Wardle passes Solicitors Qualifying Exam and takes on Solicitor Role at Ware & Kay
Lucy’s accomplishment marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Having been a valued member of Ware & Kay for over five years, Lucy has established herself as an expert in Private Client work, handling matters such as Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs), Estate Planning, and Probate. Her technical expertise and empathetic approach to client care have earned her the trust of colleagues and clients alike.
Lucy achieved outstanding results in her SQE, ranking in the top quintile for both SQE 1 and SQE 2 assessments. Her new role as Solicitor will see her continue to provide expert legal advice on inheritance tax planning, estate administration, and other Private Client matters, furthering the firm’s reputation for delivering exceptional client service.
Lucy Wardle shared her thoughts on this career milestone: "I am absolutely delighted to have passed my SQE and to begin my journey as a Solicitor in the Private Client Department. Ware & Kay has been instrumental in my development, providing invaluable experience and support throughout my career. I look forward to continuing to help our clients navigate complex legal issues with care and expertise."
Sian Foster, Director of Private Client, commented: "We are incredibly proud of Lucy’s achievement in passing the SQE and thrilled that she is stepping into her new role as a Solicitor. Lucy’s skill, dedication, and commitment to client care exemplify the values we uphold as a firm. We are confident that she will continue to excel and make a positive impact within the Private Client Department."
Lucy’s transition to her new role reflects Ware & Kay’s commitment to nurturing talent and delivering excellence across its legal services.
