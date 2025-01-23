Luxury retreat Saltmoore at Sandsend, near Whitby, appoints new general manager

Brian Van Oosten, newly-appointed general manager at Saltmoore, Sandsend.

Luxury nature-based retreat Saltmoore in Sandsend has announced the appointment of Brian van Oosten as General Manager.

Brian brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience, joining Saltmoore following recent positions at Grantley Hall in Ripon and for Carlton Towers Estate, where his roles as Deputy General Manager and Estate Director were central to upholding the successes of each business both financially and operationally.

Brian has also held senior managerial positions across an array of notable hotels including Wynyard Hall and Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate.

In his position at Grantley Hall, Brian contributed to ensuring the 5* star hotel and 1 Michelin Star restaurant in Yorkshire could continue to convert competitive rates and maintain strong occupancy levels year round.

Saltmoore encompasses two brand new hotels with 72 bedrooms in total, a state-of-the-art spa with treatment journeys by Wildsmith Skin, and an array of F&B outlets.

The brainchild of construction and property development firms O’Shea Group and Galliard Homes, there are plans to build 184 lodges over five years for independent ownership at Saltmoore, which Brian’s will assume responsibility over alongside Deputy General Manager Jayne Cartwright.

Brian said: “I am delighted to be joining Saltmoore at such a pivotal time for the property and brand at the beginning of its first year of operations.

"I am excited to play a role in the repositioning of this site.”

Mark O’Connor, Investment Director at O’Shea Group Ltd, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Brian as General Manager.

"His extensive experience in both luxury hospitality and estate management will be instrumental as we continue to develop Saltmoore into a destination that redefines luxury retreats in North Yorkshire.”