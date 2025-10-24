Major recruitment drive as new specialist care service blossoms in Scarborough

Lynne Taylor, Director at Asters Specialist Care

Following its successful CQC Registration in August, Asters Specialist Care has started an exciting recruitment campaign to build its very first team of dedicated support practitioners in the Scarborough area.

This marks a major milestone for the new service, which is bringing a fresh and innovative approach to specialist care in the North Yorkshire area.

With a focus on evidence-based practice, trauma-informed approaches, and person-centred support, Asters Specialist Care aims to provide truly meaningful care for individuals with complex needs.

The company’s mission is to help people live fulfilling, independent lives while ensuring care staff feel supported, valued, and part of something truly special.

Lynne Taylor, Director at Asters Specialist Care said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Asters. We’re growing our roots here in Scarborough and building a team that shares our vision of providing exceptional, compassionate support. This is the start of something new - and we can’t wait to see our team and our service flourish together.”

The company is currently recruiting for both day and night positions, offering opportunities for experienced care professionals as well as those looking to begin a rewarding career in specialist care support.

To find out more about Asters Specialist Care and apply for current roles, visit www.asterscare.co.uk or follow the company’s social media channels for the latest updates.