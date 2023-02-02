Malton-based family-run firm Ray Chapman Motors to take over Clive Brook Volvo

It is almost 15 years to the day that Clive Brook opened his first Volvo site in Bradford and the retailer has been providing motor services to the people of Yorkshire ever since.

Following the decision of Managing Director, Clive Brook, to retire, both the company’s Bradford and Huddersfield retailers will be taken over by Ray Chapman Motors, which already operates Volvo sites in neighbouring areas Malton and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Chapman Motors officially acquired the sites on 31st January 2023, expanding its retailer portfolio to four – making it one of the largest Volvo retailer groups in the country.

Clive Brook hands over showroom keys to Ray Chapman Motors.

Commenting on his decision to retire after nearly 40 years in the business, Clive Brook said: “I’m very excited for Clive Brook Limited to benefit from the scale and resources of being part of a successful and dynamic – but most importantly – family retailer group.

"I wish Duncan, the Chapman family and the wider Ray Chapman team every success in the future.”

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director of Ray Chapman Motors, said: “Clive has created a motoring retailer legacy in the North over the past few decades, and we look forward to continuing the exceptional experience, trust and relationships that he has built with Volvo drivers in Bradford and Huddersfield.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “We couldn’t be happier that Ray Chapman Motors is taking over both retailers, doubling its representation in the area from two to four sites.

"Ray Chapman Motors is a fantastic consumer-focussed business and a multiple winner of Volvo Car UK’s Retailer of the Year award, so we know that new and existing Volvo customers alike will continue to be well served into the future.”

The deal was managed by David Kendrick and the wider automotive team at UHY Hacker Young, who represented Clive Brook Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad