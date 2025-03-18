Malton-based Sofina Foods Europe strengthens leadership team

From left, James Pirie (Chief Commercial Officer), Ash Amirahmadi (CEO), Helen Watts (Chief People Officer), and Stuart Herd (Chief Growth Officer) at Sofina Foods Europe’s Malton headquarters.

Sofina Foods Europe has announced the strengthening of its leadership team as part of its continued commitment to driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence across its European operations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new appointments bring extensive industry experience and leadership expertise, reinforcing Sofina Foods Europe’s bold strategic vision of becoming the most successful food company in the world.

Helen Watts has joined Sofina as Chief People Officer following a distinguished career with McCain Foods, spanning 18 years in multiple senior people roles, building organisational capability to drive performance and developing employee value propositions to attract the retain the best talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Pirie joins Sofina as Chief Commercial Officer after 14 years in senior commercial and operational roles with Arla, gaining extensive experience in delivering category growth, sustainable supply chain solutions from farm to shelf, and developing long term customer partnerships.

Sofina Foods Europe’s recent additions, from left, James Pirie (Chief Commercial Officer), Helen Watts (Chief People Officer), and Stuart Herd (Chief Growth Officer).

Stuart Herd joins as Chief Growth Officer. Stuart joins following a stellar 20-year career with McCain Foods in a newly created role, bringing a wealth of experience winning with customers and transforming category growth around the world. His proven track record on customer focus, category leadership and commercial excellence across the retail, foodservice and QSR channels will be fundamental to accelerating Sofina’s growth agenda.

“These appointments mark an exciting step forward for Sofina Foods Europe as we strengthen our leadership team,” said Ash Amirahmadi, Chief Executive Officer, Sofina Foods Europe.

“To attract the calibre of leadership that Helen, James and Stuart bring underlines the scale of our ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together they bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in driving our objectives and helping us achieve our ambitious vision to be the most successful food company in the world.”

Sofina Foods Europe’s recent additions, from left, Stuart Herd (Chief Growth Officer), Helen Watts (Chief People Officer), and James Pirie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Sofina Foods Europe, headquartered in Malton, operates 21 manufacturing sites across the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France, employing approximately 8,000 people.

As well as the production of own label multi-protein products, Sofina’s portfolio of brands includes the iconic 200-year-old Young’s brand, Greenland Seafood, Carroll’s of Tullamore and Cookstown.

Sofina Foods Europe is a leading supplier of both branded and own-label seafood and pork.

The pork division is a leading processor and supplier of pork products across the UK and Ireland.