For 14 years Malton has hosted its popular Food Lovers Festival. Since then people from all over the country and local businesses have been eager to set up their stalls at the event to showcase their products.

One of these businesses is Malton Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Kinder, owner of the business and inventor of the unique flavoured beer, was very busy on Saturday afternoon as crowds were queuing up to try his beer.

Howard Kinder, owner of Malton Brewery.

“The Festival itself is fantastic, over two days, 40,000 people and quite a great mix of different stalls,” he said.

“It’s quite unique in terms of its town centre, location and it’s probably one of the top Yorkshire festivals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to describe the interesting process of making Yorkshire Pudding Beer.

“We make [Yorkshire Pudding Beer] with 4,000 Yorkshire puddings in every 5,000 litres so that it weighs out as half a Yorkshire Pudding with every pint,” he said.

“The pudding adds a smoothness to the beer, a softness, very unique, very drinkable at 3.6%.”

The beer has already won an award last year after the business was featured on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on a TV programme last year ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, we won the programme and they stocked the beer for us, they sold out within a few days.

“They’ve now reordered that and it’s back on sale nationwide.”

Howard was inspired by a new landmark addition to Malton to create the beer.

“In 2019 for Yorkshire Day, they revealed the Yorkshire Pudding recipe on the side of a wall in Malton,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was while staring at that I was thinking: ‘Could I slam a Yorkshire Pudding in a beer?’ I thought it would be very easy; it wasn’t, it took me six months to get a drinkable product and now it’s spot on.