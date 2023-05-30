News you can trust since 1882
Malton Brewery owner says it takes 4,000 Yorkshire puddings in every 5,000 litres to make award-winning Yorkshire Pudding Beer now sold in Aldi and Morrisons supermarkets nationwide

Malton Brewery stall at Malton Food Lovers Festival was very popular over the weekend as visitors were drawn to the award-winning Yorkshire Pudding Beer.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

For 14 years Malton has hosted its popular Food Lovers Festival. Since then people from all over the country and local businesses have been eager to set up their stalls at the event to showcase their products.

One of these businesses is Malton Brewery.

Howard Kinder, owner of the business and inventor of the unique flavoured beer, was very busy on Saturday afternoon as crowds were queuing up to try his beer.

Howard Kinder, owner of Malton Brewery.Howard Kinder, owner of Malton Brewery.
“The Festival itself is fantastic, over two days, 40,000 people and quite a great mix of different stalls,” he said.

“It’s quite unique in terms of its town centre, location and it’s probably one of the top Yorkshire festivals.”

He went on to describe the interesting process of making Yorkshire Pudding Beer.

“We make [Yorkshire Pudding Beer] with 4,000 Yorkshire puddings in every 5,000 litres so that it weighs out as half a Yorkshire Pudding with every pint,” he said.

“The pudding adds a smoothness to the beer, a softness, very unique, very drinkable at 3.6%.”

The beer has already won an award last year after the business was featured on TV.

“We were on a TV programme last year ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, we won the programme and they stocked the beer for us, they sold out within a few days.

“They’ve now reordered that and it’s back on sale nationwide.”

Howard was inspired by a new landmark addition to Malton to create the beer.

“In 2019 for Yorkshire Day, they revealed the Yorkshire Pudding recipe on the side of a wall in Malton,” he said.

“It was while staring at that I was thinking: ‘Could I slam a Yorkshire Pudding in a beer?’ I thought it would be very easy; it wasn’t, it took me six months to get a drinkable product and now it’s spot on.

“The bar has been very busy because we’re doing the pints in halves, and the gift boxes are very popular, so it’s not been a bad day today.”

