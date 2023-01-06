Malton Business Park breaks barrier by creating over 350 jobs

Harrison Developments LLP, the owners and developers of the park have revealed that several new deals had been signed.

New arrivals include kitchen company Counter Interiors, the Florians Bakery, fire and security specialists Derventio, Ryedale Garage Doors, Pelican Bus and Truck Parts and Rare Bird Gin.

Existing occupiers Bella di Notte and The Chef’s Choice have moved into brand-new hi-spec new business units on the park.

The Malton Enterprise Park is celebrating a raft of new deals taking the number of jobs created on the park to over 350.

Sean Harrison, managing director of Harrison Developments commented: “These new deals are a tremendous vindication of the substantial investment we have made in our park.

“More than 350 new and sustainable jobs have been created on site, which makes us very proud. The wide variety of successful businesses here is also an indication of the strength of the economy in the Ryedale area.

“These are not the easiest of times, as we emerge from a global pandemic into a worrying cost of living crisis, but the current level of activity at our park gives us confidence for the future.”

In addition, a number of other bespoke units on the 180,000 sq ft site, ranging from 2,000 sq ft upwards, have been sold to private investors.

In all, occupiers from a wide range of business sectors have taken a combined total of 120,000 sq ft at Malton’s premier employment park.

Luke Counter, owner of the multi-award-winning Counter Interiors, which now occupies a brand-new 1,500 sq ft mezzanine showroom, said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the Malton Enterprise Park, which is the perfect base for us.

“The flexibility of the mezzanine unit which we occupy means that we now have an extensive showroom, storeroom and offices.

“We are based in Clifton in York, but quite a few of our customers from the Malton and Ryedale area, so it made sense for us to open another showroom here.

