Malton car retailer clocks up 25 years of service at Ray Chapman Motors
A car retailer is celebrating an employee’s 25 years of service in their current business and 40 years of service with the family.
Dick Palmer, from Ray Chapman Motors Malton on Seven Street, originally started working with Ray Chapman at his Helmsley garage in 1980.
After briefly leaving the business, Dick returned to work for Ray Chapman at his Volvo dealership in Malton.
Originally on Horsemarket Road, Dick has worked at their new home on York Road Industrial estate since October 1994.
Quickly demonstrating his ability to solve technical repairs at rapid speed, Dick progressed into more senior roles, including a Workshop Controller and later a Service Advisor.
It was in these roles that Dick developed his communication skills, often liaising between customers and the service department to ensure a streamlined service for any car repairs.
Today, Dick continues his passion for offering exemplary customer service in car servicing, by working as an Aftersales Support Manager, a role he has worked in since 2015.
During his time working for Volvo, Dick has been applauded for his contribution to the business and his professional manner.
This has led to him making the final of Volvo Cars National Service Advisor competition three times for Service Advisor of the Year.
Dick said: “I’m very proud to have been a member of the Ray Chapman Motors family for 40 years – 25 of which I have spent at Malton.
"I have always loved the motoring industry and take great pride in the work I do.
“I’m privileged to be part of a great team, who really care about every detail of servicing, purchasing and enjoying a car.
"Car servicing can require a lot of hard work and dedication but is an incredibly rewarding career and one I continue to enjoy.
Duncan Chapman, Retailer Principal at Ray Chapman Motors, said: “Since his first day on the job, Dick has ensured customers receive an informative service at every step of their communication with us, and continues to do so today with excitement, passion and a wealth of knowledge that only 25 years in the sector can provide.
“On behalf of everyone at Ray Chapman Motors, we want to a say a big thank you to Dick and his incredible service to the business and our customers.”