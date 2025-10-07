A string of food markets in Malton have been cancelled, including a two-day Christmas market, with organisers citing rising operating costs over the last few years.

The Fitzwilliam Estate, the property management company which manages many of the properties and large parts of land in Malton, said it was announcing the start of a “new chapter” in the town’s tourism and marketing efforts.

Organisers did not respond when asked how many events had now been cancelled, but listings on Event Owl show that the October and November iterations of Malton’s Monthly Food Market have been cancelled, as well as the two day Malton Christmas Festival.

A statement from the Fitzwilliam Estate said: “The decision follows careful consideration of the long-term impact of the town’s events programme, which, as a result of rising operating costs over the last few years, have become increasingly challenging to sustain.”

The Fitzwilliam Estate said it was now unveiling a “refreshed vision” which would include year-round promotion of the town and its local businesses, shifting away from its previous programme of large-scale events.

Also amongst the events the estate said it was “shifting away” from was the three day Malton Food Lovers’ Festival, usually held in May. The Fitzwilliam Estate did not confirm if the 2026 iteration of the event had been cancelled.

This year's Malton Food Lovers’ Festival featured chef demos from a number of well known local chefs including Nathan Kelly, head chef at Castle Howard and Ollie Farrar, head chef and owner at the Forty-Six, in Malton.

It also featured around 120 stalls and street food vendors, as well as live music and a sculpture trail.

A spokesperson for the Estate said: “Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked closely with the community and businesses of Malton to put the town firmly on the map globally as a go-to destination for quality artisan producers, independent makers and businesses.

“Our vibrant events calendar has undoubtedly played a key role in this journey, raising the profile of the town and bringing new visitors to Malton.

“However, the significant rise in operational running costs over the last few years has had a considerable impact on the feasibility of running these events and after careful consideration, has prompted us to refocus on a new approach to support Malton’s long-term growth.

“Whilst the events bring welcome footfall and promotion for the town, this is often felt at peaks during the year, as opposed to all-year-round.”

A statement on the EventOwl listings for October and November’s Monthly Food Market, and the Malton Christmas Festival, read: “We regret to inform you that the Malton Estate has made the difficult decision to cancel this event.

“All traders who applied will be contacted directly by the Malton organising team in due course to discuss any financial reimbursements.

“We want to reassure you that Event Owl is not responsible for this cancellation, nor has their service been in any question. The decision was made solely by the Malton organisers and was not taken lightly.”

The Estate added that it would now engage in continuous marketing activity designed to “shine the spotlight” on Malton’s independent shops, cafes, attractions and experiences throughout the year.

A spokesperson added: “We are dedicated to making Malton a go-to destination and thriving rural community where businesses can flourish year-round.”