Marine surveys start to gather data on seabed conditions at Fraisthorpe
From mid-July a Jack-Up Barge will be located close to Fraisthorpe to begin a seabed survey for the project.
The barge, which will be visible from the beach and coastal paths, is being used to gather data about the seabed conditions.
Core samples of the seabed and subsurface will be taken, with some testing taking place in the barge’s on-board laboratory.
This will help to inform the detailed design for the landfall – the area where the subsea cable link comes to shore.
During the survey works a crew transfer vessel will transport workers to and from the barge every 12 hours.
The crew will operate the barge 24 hours a day for the duration of the surveys, where the barge will be lit during non-daylight hours for safety reasons.
Further survey work includes the use of divers and remote operated vehicles searching the seabed for potential obstructions.
These searches are expected to be completed in the autumn, but dates of the work may be subject to change owing to weather conditions and other factors.
During our work there is the possibility that the work will uncover material of potential archaeological interest, and there will be an archaeologist in place for the duration of the operation to assess any items of possible historical interest.
Jake Stevens, cable delivery manager for National Grid and EGL2, said: “We are working to ensure that any potential disruption is kept to a minimum.
"We’re ensuring both residents and visitors to the area will continue to enjoy full access to Fraisthorpe Beach and surrounding areas while our work takes place.
“The surveys will provide essential data about the seabed and seabed features, including potential archaeological items of interest, and help support detailed engineering leading to the safe and efficient installation of the EGL2 cables.
“We are working closely with our contractors throughout this operation to ensure it is planned and carried out in a safe manner and the local environment is protected.”