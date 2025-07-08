From mid-July a Jack-Up Barge will be located close to Fraisthorpe to begin a seabed survey for the project.

Marine surveys will be undertaken close to the shore around Bridlington and Fraisthorpe this summer as part of Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) – a new subsea electricity transmission link designed to transfer clean, home-grown energy between Scotland and England.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From mid-July a Jack-Up Barge will be located close to Fraisthorpe to begin a seabed survey for the project.

The barge, which will be visible from the beach and coastal paths, is being used to gather data about the seabed conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Core samples of the seabed and subsurface will be taken, with some testing taking place in the barge’s on-board laboratory.

Further survey work includes the use of divers and remote operated vehicles searching the seabed for potential obstructions.

This will help to inform the detailed design for the landfall – the area where the subsea cable link comes to shore.

During the survey works a crew transfer vessel will transport workers to and from the barge every 12 hours.

The crew will operate the barge 24 hours a day for the duration of the surveys, where the barge will be lit during non-daylight hours for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further survey work includes the use of divers and remote operated vehicles searching the seabed for potential obstructions.

These searches are expected to be completed in the autumn, but dates of the work may be subject to change owing to weather conditions and other factors.

During our work there is the possibility that the work will uncover material of potential archaeological interest, and there will be an archaeologist in place for the duration of the operation to assess any items of possible historical interest.

Jake Stevens, cable delivery manager for National Grid and EGL2, said: “We are working to ensure that any potential disruption is kept to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re ensuring both residents and visitors to the area will continue to enjoy full access to Fraisthorpe Beach and surrounding areas while our work takes place.

“The surveys will provide essential data about the seabed and seabed features, including potential archaeological items of interest, and help support detailed engineering leading to the safe and efficient installation of the EGL2 cables.

“We are working closely with our contractors throughout this operation to ensure it is planned and carried out in a safe manner and the local environment is protected.”