Mayor of North Yorkshire officially opens business hub at Pickering Park

Nine new business units at Pickering Park in Ryedale have been officially opened.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, declared the site open during a visit on Thursday, June 5.

The 18,100sq ft industrial scheme, located off Enterprise Way, is the latest phase of development at Thornton Road Business Park which has outline consent for 184,000 sq ft of business space.

It has already proven to be a success, with all nine units sold before construction was completed.

Two units were snapped up by private investors and seven were purchased by North Yorkshire Council to lease to local companies - though a small number of units remain available for those looking to join the site.

Mayor Skaith marked the occasion with a visit to Zeigen Porsche, a new occupier specialising in Porsche maintenance, repair, and restoration. Working with Porsche main dealers and other high quality Porsche suppliers, the company offers a one-stop service for enthusiasts.

Zeigen Porsche owner Max Crowther said: “We’re delighted to have secured a base at Pickering Park - it’s the perfect location to launch our business.

“Being right at the heart of Pickering’s well-established motor trade community gives us access to like-minded specialists and passionate customers. It’s a great foundation for our future growth.”

York-based construction company Lindum Group developed Pickering Park with £1.1 million in support from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The funding was made up of £880,000 through the Government’s Getting Building Fund and £220,000 through the Combined Authority’s Net Zero Fund.

The funding supported site preparation and infrastructure to enable development and investment in solar panels and battery storage.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: “Pickering Park is a prime example of the growth we want to support, connecting people to opportunity while contributing to our environmental ambitions.

“It was an honour to officially open the new business units today and see how it is already thriving with ambitious businesses looking to develop and expand.”

Andy Gardner, Lindum Development Manager, said: “We are pleased to see this next phase of Pickering Park come to life.

“These units were designed to support a wide range of businesses, and the fact they were fully sold before completion reflects the strength of demand.”

The units at Pickering Park are installed with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage.

By combining solar panels with battery storage, the scheme improves energy efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and cuts energy costs for businesses.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “Investing in high-quality business space like Pickering Park is part of our commitment to supporting local enterprise and encouraging economic growth across the county.

“With a small number of units still available, we look forward to welcoming more companies to this growing business community.”

North Yorkshire Council has now approved plans for the next phase of development at Pickering Park.

This next stage will see Lindum build 11 new industrial starter units ranging from 1,200 to 2,100 sq ft, adding a further 18,410 sq ft of high-quality commercial space to the site.

For more information about space to rent, contact Matthew Tootell at PPH Commercial Consultancy Limited on: 07525 237 325 or Andrew McBeath at McBeath Property on: 07725 416 002