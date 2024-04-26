Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scarborough factory, which produces some of McCain’s most loved products from Home Chips and its new to market Baby Hasselbacks - has undergone a seven-year transformation, becoming a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

This investment has upgraded the site to a cutting-edge facility, which McCain says will futureproof it for decades to come and demonstrating the firm’s commitment to the local community.

This strategic investment ensures that the factory meets ongoing increased demand for products whilst also improving the efficiency of the facility.

Dedicated to creating a positive impact on the community and the local environment, the transformation goes beyond operational enhancements and contributes to the business’ wider sustainability goals. The upgrades have significantly improved the site’s energy efficiency, reducing water and energy intensity through initiatives such as energy recovery systems.

Following a period of installation, McCain’s industry-leading wastewater treatment facility is now fully operational.

The company has invested £23m in the facility, elevating it to one of the most sophisticated in the UK.

The upgrades made to the facility include using the best available technology to reduce organic material, including starch, in the wastewater by over 97% and filter out bacteria, among many other benefits.

McCain has always treated its water before it is discharged, with daily monitoring and testing taking place on site.

The upgraded WWTF features additional steps with a biological treatment stage, as well as an anaerobic reactor.

This produces biogas, which is converted to electricity which powers the new WWTF.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President at McCain Foods GB&I,said: “Scarborough has been the home of McCain GB for over 50 years and as a good neighbour, we always look to invest in the community we operate in, from opening up a Community Shop last summer to completing extensive works to our Scarborough factory.

"The £170m investment shows our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our North Yorkshire community.

"These significant upgrades have futureproofed our home in Scarborough for decades to come.”