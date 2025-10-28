Mecca Bingo launches consultation over potential closure of Scarborough club

By Louise French
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:56 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 11:04 GMT
Mecca Bingo in Scarborough - pic Richard Ponter
A spokesperson for Mecca Bingo (part of the Rank Group) has confirmed that plans to close the Scarborough venue on Albemarle Crescent are currently being considered.

Mecca in Scarborough currently employs 21 team members, who are currently engaging in a consultation process, a final decision will be made once that process is complete.

A statement issued by Mecca Bingo read: “As our lease approaches its end, a proposal to close our club on Albemarle Crescent is being discussed.

“It’s a difficult decision, but we’re in consultation with our team and hope to reach a final outcome next month.

“We’ll let our team and guests know as soon as a decision is finalised.”

Mecca has operated a bingo club in Scarborough for almost half a century, having taken over at the former Capitol Theatre in 1977.

It has seating for up to 1200 people and the building was granted listed status by Historic England in October 2000.

