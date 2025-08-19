The first four upgraded sites, including Thornwick Bay, are now live, with the work significantly improving the venue’s 4G and 5G coverage. Photo: Richard Ponter

Telecommunications provider O2 has announced an upgrade to its mobile network at 22 Haven holiday sites around the UK, including at Thornwick Bay Holiday Park.

The upgrades, delivered in collaboration with connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider Freshwave, are part of O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, which aims to future proof its mobile network and improve connectivity in high-demand areas across the UK.

The first four upgraded sites, including Thornwick Bay, are now live, with the work significantly improving the venue’s 4G and 5G coverage, ensuring guests enjoy faster, more reliable mobile service during their stay.

James Bromley, chief product and technology officer at Haven, said: “We’re delighted to be working with O2 and Freshwave to bring enhanced mobile connectivity to our parks.

"Our guests and owners expect to stay connected, whether it’s sharing memories, streaming entertainment, or working remotely.

"I’m delighted that our investment in our parks has attracted O2 to ensure we’re delivering the best possible experience for families choosing to holiday or own at our parks.”

Dr Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, added: “With more people choosing to holiday in the UK, we are working to improve our mobile network in some of the most popular staycation destinations. This work with Haven is a great example of our Mobile Transformation Plan in action.”