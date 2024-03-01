Moneyweb celebrates 25 years with charity ball to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With tickets already 90 per cent sold out, Moneyweb urges those who wish to attend to get in touch as soon as possible. The Charity Ball is not only a celebration of Moneyweb’s 25 years of excellence in financial services, but also a crucial fundraising effort for Saint Catherine’s Hospice. Moneyweb is aiming to raise £25,000 to support the hospice's indispensable work in North and East Yorkshire. The funds will go directly towards the renovation of the family/carer room on site at the hospice, providing opportunity for the loved ones of patients to take some time out in a comfortable setting with a homely feel.

The event will feature live auctions, captivating entertainment, and dancing, providing guests with an unforgettable night while contributing to a worthy cause. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering businesses the chance to support the event and enjoy promotion across various channels, while supporting our local community.

Paul Robinson, Director and Independent Financial Adviser at Moneyweb, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, “Celebrating 25 years of business is a significant milestone for us, and what better way to mark this achievement than by supporting Saint Catherine’s Hospice. Their dedication to providing care and support to those in need is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to contribute to their mission.”

Alison Skelton, Clinical Services Director, St Catherine’s & Sasha Owen, Adviser Support at Moneyweb

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or to contribute to the auction, please contact Sasha at [email protected]. Your support can make a real difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones supported by Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

To learn more about Saint Catherine’s Hospice and their impact on the community, visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk.