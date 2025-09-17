The results will be announced on Mr Dewhirst's website and social media accounts.

Charlie Dewhirst, the MP for Bridlington and The Wolds, has launched a competition to highlight the area’s excellent pubs.

He is running the ‘Local Pub of the Year Competition 2025’ to find the boozer that is constantly raising the bar for its customers.

The competition is designed to celebrate the area’s hostelries, and people can vote in eight separate categories.

People can submit their nominations by picking one pub name under each category at www.charliedewhirst.uk/puboftheyear25.

If the pub you want to select isn't listed, press ‘other' and type it in – you can check that the pub is in this local area by putting the postcode in here.

It’s only one vote per person, duplicate votes will not count.

Deadline is Friday, October 31, votes after the deadline will not count.

Mr Dewhirst said: “Our local area is lucky to be home to many brilliant pubs, and I want to celebrate them by running a competition to crown the best local pub as voted for by pub goers in Bridlington, Driffield, Market Weighton, Hornsea and the Wolds.

"You can vote for any local pub in the following categories: ⁠Best High Street Pub; Best Rural Pub; Best Pub Grub; Best Beer Garden; Best Pub Live Entertainment; Best Beer Garden; and Best Staff and Service.

“Your responses will count towards the overall Pub of the Year 2025 award, too.”

The results will be announced on Mr Dewhirst’s website and social media accounts.

Go to www.charliedewhirst.uk and www.facebook.com/charliedewhirstuk to find out more about the MP’s work in this area.