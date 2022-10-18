Members of Scarborough Council’s cabinet voted in favour of adopting the Adrenalin and Adventure Sports Feasibility plan as an official part of council policy at a meeting on Tuesday October 18.

A feasibility study commissioned by the authority sets out a long-term strategy for “harnessing the potential of the region to provide adrenalin activity sports” and ways in which locals, visitors, and international tourists can be drawn to Scarborough.

The study proposes an “inward capital investment” of £20m to create an “inland surfing centre” as well as investing £2m on a climbing, BMX, and skating centre, with a combined economic gain of up to £1.2m annually.

Scarborough Council wants to transform the North Bay into an adrenalin and adventure sports destination.

Cllr Jim Grieve, the council’s cabinet lead on the project, said the authority wants residents across the borough to be able to access the adventure and adrenaline sports “on our doorstep” and to develop tourism in the area.

Cllr Grieve added: “It has to be ambitious because it has to stand the test of time.

“We have a massive growth of adventure sports here on the coast and we have had a massive growth in the love of the outdoors that Covid has brought, which is a fantastic thing.”

The cabinet member for quality of life added: “The cycling element is a massive part of this and putting some structure together to allow people to connect on a cycling level is a great thing. Working with the likes of British Cycling and other bodies is key to making this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans could see the creation of a new climbing, skating and BMX centre.

A report presented to members of the cabinet states that Scarborough has been a travel destination since the 17th Century when visitors “flocked to the resort not only to enjoy the waters but also to take part in horse riding on the beach, boating, and sea bathing”.

The report suggests that the adventure sports strategy could extend the season of the borough, attract new visitors to the area, and support increasing visitor economy growth alongside the council’s North Bay Masterplan.

The council has said that its North Bay Masterplan, which seeks to create more leisure activities and luxury hotels in Scarborough, could bring "over £100m of investment" to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Scarborough Council appointed Mullhall Leisure to conduct the adventure sports feasibility study, which identified “key areas for development” and also conducted an “extensive consultation with various sports organisations and key stakeholders”.

A feasibility study suggested an investment of up to £20m.

According to the council report, there were 94 responses to the survey targeted at organisations and 262 completed surveys from individuals, with 86 per cent of respondents reportedly stating that “current experiences need improvement”.

Cllr Grieve told the LDRS: “There are three levels of consultation that have gone with this” which included governing bodies, locals, and those seeking to take part in adventure sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “However much we try and reach out, there is always more you could always do. However, there comes a point when you have the same kind of picture coming back from the same kind of people.”

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons said: “Having a clear understanding of what we are trying to achieve is absolutely critical to actually getting some movement on these things.”

He added: “I welcome this report as another step in that process.”