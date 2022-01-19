Muntons awarded platinum medal for sustainability performance by EcoVadis

Muntons, the British malt and malted ingredient manufacturer, has a plant in Bridlington.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest independent corporate social responsibility rating agency and assesses more than 85,000 businesses in 160 countries and 200 industries.

Muntons added the accolade to its list of recent achievements, including the Environmental Leadership Award at the 2021 Food and Drink Federation’s awards and the Baking Industry Awards Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award.

Director of technical and sustainability at Muntons, Nigel Davies, said: “It’s an honour to be awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Award. The medal recognises our commitments as an industry leader.

“We’re serious about our sustainability initiatives, and the work we do allows us to support our customers and suppliers build greener supply chains and therefore improve the industry’s methods throughout.