Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 5.30am I do boot camp and walk my dog before driving to my premises on Newlands Park Road.

My shopfront isn’t typical black and gold, but white, and was recently decorated with a window-mural of Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On funeral days, my first job at 8am is checking the cars are clean, safe and ready.

Mark Hancock of Special Send-Offs, Scarborough.

I have a converted VW transporter, a traditional hearse, a seven-seater limousine and a private ambulance.

A funeral that stood out for us recently was for the well loved ‘Carawagon’ man, Arthur Wheatley, for which his family used his own vehicle with a trailer on the back. Arthur’s Carnival – as his family called it – was a great example of how to make things personal and meaningful without spending a fortune.

First his family took him to their home on Quay Street, then round Marine Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They walked Arthur up to Woodlands Crematorium on wheels as his Carawagon wouldn’t fit under the awning outside, led by his son on Arthur’s motorbike, then Arthur’s family led his service and delivered a fabulous eulogy.

On the day, my role focuses on moving the person safely, liaising with family, bearers and vicar or celebrant, checking parking and coordinating music, visual tribute and any webcast.

The family usually arranges the wake.

Arthur’s coffin was white, but you can have anything – photo montage, piano keys, blackboard finish for messages.

In 2004 I watched Dead Good Job, which profiled funeral directors, including a chap who had a highly personalised approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Years later my wife’s mum died but the formality offered by the big names wasn’t right for her.

I organised her funeral, buying her coffin from Carl, who I remembered from the programme.

I found it more rewarding than my 15 years in a corporate job and started working for him in my spare time.

In 2017 I cashed in some ISAs, took out a loan, leased a premises and set up Special Send-Offs.

I’m passionate about service and on call 24/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spend part of most days with families discussing funeral arrangements.

The more the family are involved, the more meaningful it can be.

It’s as if I’m invited into the family for a few weeks, learn about the person’s life and am trusted to give the family a route forward.

We have a back room and chapel of rest where families can see their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are prepared by my colleague Haley, whose background is in care.

The purpose of a funeral is for those left behind but since Covid, when you couldn’t have a funeral, fewer people want one.

I encourage people to plan, though not usually to pre-pay unless circumstances dictate it.

While I’m dedicated to my business and the families I am privileged to support, I have my own life and interests outside of that.

Visit specialsendoffs.co.uk for more.