National awards nominations for social care professionals
Three team members at Yorkshire Care Group are finalists at The National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards 2025.
The Yorkshire Care Group, an independent care business, includes Happy Futures, which provides support for individuals with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs, and the CIA Group, a research-driven, approved nationwide network of care quality consultants.
Happy Futures employee Beatrice Baldwin is a finalist for the People's Award (Individual), and Tom Booth is a finalist for the Transformational Training Partnerships Award. From the CIA Group, Michael Short is a Positive Behaviour Support Award finalist.
CEO, Angela Fletcher, said: “Beatrice Baldwin is a dedicated co-trainer and advocate for the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism and works tirelessly to improve effective awareness within Health and Social Care.
“Tom Booth is also a passionate co-trainer for the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism, dedicated to creating meaningful change within Health and Social Care and the wider community.
“Michael Short, our Business Unit Director at the PBS Centre of Excellence in Association with the CIA Group, is a highly accomplished leader in the health and social care sector, with over three decades of experience spanning clinical practice, strategic leadership, and professional development.
“I’m so proud of all our team as a whole, and always pleased to see them get the recognition they deserve. We can only do what we do so well because of employees like these three people.
“While I know that they, like me, don’t need awards or recognition to motivate them, as what they do to make a difference is the biggest award anyone could have, it’s still nice to be acknowledged. It’s a wonderful opportunity to pause and celebrate the work they do, so all the best to all three finalists.”
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Birmingham in July.