New 66-bed luxury care home in Whitby set to open doors - here's when the open days take place

The Mayfield Care Home, on High Stakesby Road, is a purpose-built development on the site of the former Sneaton Castle Farm, offering its residents a “highly personalised care experience” in state-of-the-art facilities, accompanied by private landscaped gardens and sea views.

The luxury care home offers all-inclusive living, with a single weekly fee covering everything from hair styling and manicures at the on-site salon, physiotherapy, chiropody and accompanied healthcare visits, to trips out to the beach and movie screenings at the on-site cinema.

The home also provides dining with a selection of meals catering for all dietary requirements, including those living with dysphagia, all freshly prepared in-house by the Head Chef and his team.

The Mayfield care home in Whitby will host open days on March 25 and 26.

The menu features local produce, such as Whitby haddock and fresh Botham’s of Whitby bread.

Private dining is also included in the weekly fee, allowing residents to enjoy a tasty meal with friends or family at no extra cost.

Adam Kane, General Manager of The Mayfield, said: “We’re excited to be bringing such an innovative luxury care home to Whitby and to provide a much-needed service to the area.

"Our residents are at the centre of absolutely everything we do, so it’s really important for us to be able to provide a personalised and high-quality care experience for everyone.

"These fantastic new facilities allow us to do just that.”

A total of 65 jobs are being created.

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of Cromwell Care, the company behind The Mayfield, added: “Everyone here is looking forward to opening our doors this month after many months of hard work to get everything set up to our high standards.

“I can’t wait to see how the community of The Mayfield grows as our residents begin to move in.”