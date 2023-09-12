Watch more videos on Shots!

Tania Langridge, who used to be a book illustrator and graphic designer, has opened Whitby Art and Music Supplies at St Hilda's Business Centre off The Ropery.

Tania, 48, who lives in Sleights, moved to the Whitby area in 2008 from Sussex but lost her husband Wayne in 2012 when their daughter Lydia was three.

“Once the grief had settled a bit I decided a change of career was in order,” she said.

Tania Langridge.

”After years of being in the art and design industry and finding freelance working rather lonely, I decided to become a support worker.

"But it was always mine and my late husband's dream to have a shop one day.

"I found myself with the cash to start out by myself and I thought ‘you know what, I'm not getting any younger’ and I took the leap.

"At the moment the shop is a tiny little diamond in the rough selling everything from paints to brushes to arty gifts but also having a love of singing and playing guitar.

Inside Whitby Art and Music Supplies.

"And with Whitby's only music shop closing I decided to combine my two loves together and Whitby Art and Music Supplies was opened!”

Tania loves to meet people and give a personal service, selling as much as she can cram in from acrylic, oil and gouache paints to canvases and more.

Another huge passion is music, with her offering a re-string service and lessons.

"We even sell ukuleles which are a great starter instrument,” she said.