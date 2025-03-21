New bar and restaurant plans unveiled to breathe new life into prominent former Whitby bank

Plans are in the pipeline to breathe new life into Whitby’s former HSBC Bank in the town centre by turning it into a restaurant and bar, with accommodation above.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owner is Whitby businessman and lifeboat crewman, Ali Hussain, who has submitted plans for the premises at 4 Baxtergate to North Yorkshire Council for conversion including internal and external alteration to existing building to form bar with food provision on the ground floor, with a change of use of first and second floors to form two self-contained holiday let apartments.

And is he hoping to get the new venture, called the Treasury, up and running by this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali said: “The building is Grade II listed and in such a prominent place in the town.

Ali Hussain, owner of the HSBC Bank building in Whitby, who has plans to turn it into a restaurant and bar. picture: Paul Armstrong

"We believe it should be an icon and not allowed to disintegrate into an eyesore.

"Any rubbish we've been removing is from the old banking format false ceiling, interview rooms etc.

"We've submitted our plans to sympathetically repurpose the spaces and retain all the grandeur of the banking hall ahead of opening ready for the summer season.”

“We're passionate about making this an asset to the area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the old bank receipts from 1901, found while tidying up inside the HSBC Bank.

Going through his plans with the Whitby Gazette, Mr Hussain said he wanted to repurpose the bank’s original wooden counter as part of the ground floor bar area, which will see people sitting around it on stools, and the original ornate ceiling will also feature as a spectacular focal point.

The current 1960s lighting will be stripped out and replaced with chandeliers, while a grand piano in a corner of the room will also to add to the opulence.

A ‘floating’ mezzanine floor would be created with a large window offering harbour views for drinkers and diners and letting in plenty of light.

Diners will be able to enjoy food from a steak-led menu, with lobsters and crab a feature of the seafood offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former HSBC building in Whitby. picture: Mary Davies Photography

Guests will also be able to indulge in a separate VIP snug room in front of a log fire.

Mr Hussain also intends to ask for a late licence with a dance floor area downstairs and live music, with a different vibe again for the night trade.

"It’s our intention to make it right,” said Mr Hussain, “because (a) the building deserves it and (b) we’re trying to do it for locals and tourists.”

They are wanting to work with Whitby businesses as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali and the team are currently working to prevent any further deterioration of the building which has already been empty for some time – but would welcome any support of their application on the planning portal.

The building had been operating as a purpose-built bank since 1879.

According to Historic England, the Grade-II Listed building was constructed for the York City and County Bank and had most recently, until 2023, been used as a branch of the HSBC bank.

Mr Hussain said that during renovation work, they had even found banking receipts dating back to 1901, and in surprisingly good condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coins will be a feature in some of the tables in a nod to the building’s history.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the plan which is currently open to representations.

Click here to have your say.