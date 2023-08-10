New business The Moody Cow, at Muston near Scarborough, off to a flying start

Located on the A165 at Muston junction, the Moody Cow is operating from a cow-design trailer, serving farm fresh milk from Cumboots Dairy Farm, Scalby, milkshakes, fresh ground Baytown coffee, home-made cakes and various produce from Yorkshire businesses.

Gemma Kempson, who runs the Moody Cow which launched earlier in August, is delighted with how the first week’s trade has gone.

"We wanted to open and see how we got on, and it’s going really well,” she said.

Gemma Kempson at The Moody Cow trailer based at Muston, near Filey.

"We had our first customer this morning at one minute past 10 and we only opened at 10.

"My partner Ben Blackburn is a pig farmer and the weather hasn’t helped him lately, we’ve lost a lot of crop and we’ve been trying to think of something else we could do where I could help out as well and trying to diversify from a farming background.

"We also grow our own veg on the farm.

"We have a veg stall next to the trailer which we have had for a few years.

Seating area overlooking the field where the veg is grown for the veg boxes at Allison Field Farm, Muston.

"That’s open every day and we stock it up numerous times throughout the day.”

The business has a real family feel to it – as well as Gemma and Ben’s efforts, her niece Nicole Barnes at Alice’s Kitchen, is making baked products such as brownies and blondies to sell.

At the moment, the trailer is based at Allison Field Farm but there may be future plans to go mobile.

"We don’t have a big enough generator to be out and about but plan to go to Filey Food Festival, Staxtonbury and Driffield Show next year, as well as car boot sales,” said Gemma.

So what was the inspiration for the name of the business, apart from it selling dairy products?

"I came up with the name as I'm a bit grumpy on a morning and my other half tries to keep a distance,” laughs Gemma.

"You know when you have a lightbulb moment and I thought, that's perfect, that's absolutely spot on!