New Community Interest Company helping women in Ryedale, Scarborough and York take first steps in getting back to work

Elizabeth Hempshall founder of Future Intentions Yorkshire CIC, covering Ryedale, Scarborough, and York

Future Intentions Yorkshire CIC, covering Ryedale, Scarborough, and York, offers a defined, specific holistic service for women struggling to return to the workforce following a career break, care-giving responsibilities, mental or physical health issues.

Its new website has also just been launched to coincide with this exciting announcement.

Founder Elizabeth Hempshall said: “Future Intentions Yorkshire helps women overcome and challenge their self-limiting beliefs in a nurturing and non-judgemental environment. Women feel empowered with renewed confidence, self-identify and self-worth, reigniting a sense of true authenticity. They also gain a ‘can-do’ attitude allowing them to change their lives both on personal and professional levels.”

The support comes in the form of a range of services around improving women’s employability prospects, self development, and authentic living. Liz continued: “Our Confidence Building courses and Workshops are a great way to reconnect with oneself and gain a new perspective of your hidden, untapped potential in today's workforce, our courses are a catalyst for change.”

Elizabeth, who is a working mum, met similar challenges following the birth of her eldest children and with her own health issues.

She said: “Once I discovered there were unsurmountable challenges for women returners, Future Intentions was founded in 2016 with the aim of helping women who’ve faced similar challenges and found it difficult to navigate and overcome them.

“Forms of support do exist, but it is a case of ‘no size fits all’. While return to work support is offered by the Government, in many cases, women lack the confidence to even leave their homes or tackle online services, or they face mental health barriers that make it difficult for them start the return-to-work journey successfully, with many women falling through the net.”

As a Community Interest Company, Future Intentions Yorkshire will benefit women in the communities of Ryedale, Scarborough, and York areas, with a clear commitment to helping women return to work or become self-employed and live a fulfilling and more authentic life."