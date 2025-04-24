New Cosy Corner daycare centre opens in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough care provider has opened ‘Cosy Corner’, a luxurious new day centre, and has been working with Dementia Forward to develop a provision for people with young-onset dementia and younger people with learning disabilities.

Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd already supports individuals with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs and has recently launched the bespoke daycare centre to meet growing needs in the area.

Four units near the care provider’s current offices were converted into the daycare centre with a welcoming design which includes colourful prints on the walls and bright fabrics to lift the mood.

Happy Futures Chief Executive Officer, Angela Fletcher, said: “We want to support unpaid carers in the community who need time out, while we look after their loved ones throughout the day in a beautiful environment.

Angela Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Futures

“We welcome those who need a bit of extra support during the day so that they can have a respite knowing their loved ones are in a safe and supportive space being cared for by our dedicated team of professionals.

Before opening Cosy Corner, I did in-depth research about what really works in an environment like this, what makes it a welcoming and comfortable place to be, and we’ve designed it with that in mind.

“Research has shown us the benefits of mixing people of all ages to improve mental health and wellbeing, so we welcome people of all ages. Some people with learning disabilities are prone to getting dementia in later life, and our specialist centre will be both a short and long-term solution for them.”

Author, ‘Big’ Ian Donaghy officially opened the centre, he said: “Loneliness will hate the Cosy Corner. It’s not just that it’s a bright and beautiful space, it’s that as soon as you step through the door, you are welcome and loneliness hates that.”

'Big Ian' at new daycare centre, Cosy Corner

Happy Futures was named ‘exceptional’ by the National Autistic Society. They are regional and national winners of the Great British Care Awards. CEO Angela Fletcher won at the National finals for the Outstanding Director Award in 2024.