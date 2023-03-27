The pizza chain’s new outlet will open at the former Subway site on New Quay Road, on Monday April 3.

In addition to the new shop unit, Domino’s will also be delivering to residents in Whitby too.

A spokesperson for Domino’s said: “We’re really excited about it.

The Domino's Pizza store which is opening soon in Whitby.

"We’ve been trying to get into Whitby for years.”

As an introductory offer, pizza fans can sign up on Domino’s Whitby’s Facebook page to get a free 9.5inch pizza with two toppings.

