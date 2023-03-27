New Domino's Pizza store set to open in Whitby town centre - here's when
Domino’s Pizza is set to open its new town centre store in Whitby.
The pizza chain’s new outlet will open at the former Subway site on New Quay Road, on Monday April 3.
In addition to the new shop unit, Domino’s will also be delivering to residents in Whitby too.
A spokesperson for Domino’s said: “We’re really excited about it.
"We’ve been trying to get into Whitby for years.”
As an introductory offer, pizza fans can sign up on Domino’s Whitby’s Facebook page to get a free 9.5inch pizza with two toppings.
It is the latest in a number of recent changes to the commercial street scene in Whitby which has also seen a new bar, Beer O’Clock, open at the old Mason’s fruit and veg shop on Flowergate, while the Crafty Cove – described as an alternative shop and venue - has set up at the former Raw night club on Wellington Road.