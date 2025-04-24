New Holland and Barrett store opens in Scarborough town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has opened the doors of its newly-relocated Scarborough store.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1561 sq ft store in Newborough comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting even more of Holland & Barrett’s latest range of health and wellness solutions.

H&B’s Scarborough team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store Manager, Carol Norris, said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be launching our new and improved store in the heart of Scarborough High Street.

Holland and Barrett store in Scarborough.

"Our knowledgeable store colleagues hold over 30 years of experience at H&B and can assist our customers in a variety of languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Afrikaans.

"We look forward to welcoming in the community.”

Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100% recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood.

LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside Scarborough's Holland and Barrett store.

Through H&B’s store transformation programme, recycled materials have been used where possible from old stores to minimise waste.

Highlights in the new store also include the new food range which has been crafted by H&B’s nutritionists and chefs and helps support wellness needs such as gut health and skin support.

Customers can shop the new ranges with 20% off until April 29.