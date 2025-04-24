New Holland and Barrett store opens in Scarborough town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 1561 sq ft store in Newborough comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting even more of Holland & Barrett’s latest range of health and wellness solutions.
H&B’s Scarborough team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.
Store Manager, Carol Norris, said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be launching our new and improved store in the heart of Scarborough High Street.
"Our knowledgeable store colleagues hold over 30 years of experience at H&B and can assist our customers in a variety of languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Afrikaans.
"We look forward to welcoming in the community.”
Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100% recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood.
LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.
Through H&B’s store transformation programme, recycled materials have been used where possible from old stores to minimise waste.
Highlights in the new store also include the new food range which has been crafted by H&B’s nutritionists and chefs and helps support wellness needs such as gut health and skin support.
Customers can shop the new ranges with 20% off until April 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.