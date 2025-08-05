The home boasts two elegant bars complete with cafe bar barista stations, a state-of-the-art cinema, and multiple cosy lounge areas.

Marton Gate Manor, Bridlington’s new luxury care home, has officially opened for business.

Yorkare Homes, the award-winning care group renowned for excellence in care, held a ceremony to mark the occasion earler this month.

Designed to set a new standard in residential, dementia, respite, and day care, the care home ‘offers unparalleled comfort, style, and community spirit’.

A spokesperson said: “With 59 spacious en-suite bedrooms featuring modern wet rooms, all fully furnished to the highest standard, residents will enjoy privacy and comfort in a warm and welcoming environment.

"The home boasts two elegant bars complete with cafe bar barista stations, a state-of-the-art cinema, multiple cosy lounge areas, and restaurant-style dining rooms, all set within beautifully landscaped grounds that invite relaxation and enjoyment.”

At the heart of Marton Gate Manor’s design excellence is Laurence Garton, development director, who has been heavily involved in every aspect of the home’s architectural vision.

Complementing this, Nicola Anderson, group marketing and interior design manager, has overseen all interior design and home styling, ‘ensuring every corner of the home exudes elegance, warmth, and a true sense of home’.

Nikki, the care home’s manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to introduce Marton Gate Manor to Bridlington.

“Our commitment is to deliver care that goes beyond expectations – I am truly excited to welcome new residents.

"Our team is passionate about creating a caring, safe, and vibrant environment where everyone feels at home and valued.

"From our beautifully designed rooms to the wonderful communal spaces, every detail has been carefully planned to support wellbeing and enjoyment.

"We look forward to getting to know each resident personally and making Marton Gate Manor a place where they can thrive, build friendships, and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Marton Gate Manor is now welcoming enquiries and visits – for more information, please contact: [email protected]