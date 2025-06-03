New operator for Bridlington’s Quay Road Post Office announced

Bridlington Post Office on Quay Road - Image: Google Maps

The Post Office has announced that the new operator for Bridlington Post Office will be RF Retail Ltd.

With 21 years’ experience in retail and Post Office, RF Retail’ Director Richard Fleetwood, is the third generation of postmasters. His Granddad and Dad both ran branches, and his mother has had several senior roles managing Post Offices across the UK.

RF Retail’s journey began when it opened its first store in the North East of England in September 2020. They currently operate six Post Office branches.

RF Retail is also the largest independent operator of Banking Hubs in the UK after operating the first two in 2021.

They currently operate six Banking Hubs. Another Post Office and Banking Hub are also being planned for this summer.

In a letter to customers, Post Office Transformation Delivery Director Martin Edwards said: “The branch will be operated from the current premises, offering the same wide range of services, and extended opening on Tuesday mornings.

“We are confident this will create a long-term, sustainable future for the Bridlington branch.

"We anticipate this change will happen by September 2025.”

Posters will be displayed in the branch to confirm the date of the change.

MP for Bridlington and the Wolds Charlie Dewhirst said: “Speaking with constituents, I know how important this branch is as an access point for information, banking and other essential services.

“I’ve sought assurances that customers should still be able to access the same products and services with the same opening hours.

“I’m pleased that under current plans the same services will still operate.”