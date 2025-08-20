Pebble is a fitting name as the penguin chick is tiny and grey, just like a pebble on the beach.

The Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ Zoo team has revealed the name of new female penguin chick, which was born at the venue in April.

Following a public vote which took place on Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ social media, the name Pebble took the lead and has been chosen as the winning name.

The public were given the exciting opportunity to vote between the names Pebble and Winnie, both of which had their own special meanings.

The zoo team are over the moon with the public’s choice. The name Pebble was put forward due to the chick being the smallest penguin in the colony in contrast to her big brother Bumble who is by far the biggest.

Pebble is a fitting name as the penguin chick is tiny and grey, just like a pebble which can be found on the nearby Bridlington coastline.

The name also fits perfectly with the names of the chick’s older siblings Pickle, Crackle and Bumble.

Parents of Pebble, Sigsbee and Twinnie are extremely popular at the zoo and have successfully raised many chicks over the years.

Pebble is a healthy addition to the ever-growing penguin colony at the zoo, she hatched on Tuesday, April 15 and left the nest on Saturday, June 21 to explore her surroundings for the first time and have a swim in the pool.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “We would like to thank the public for casting their vote and we are delighted with the winning name.

‘’Its heart-warming to see how much the public like to get involved with helping us to name the chicks and we really appreciate the input.

“Pebble is a wonderful addition to the penguin colony and we are sure that she will bring new and returning visitors lots of joy over the coming years.”