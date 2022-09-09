New Post Office branch opens in Scarborough's South Cliff after three-month closure
A new Post Office has opened its doors in Scarborough after the South Cliff branch closed earlier this year.
The new Post Office in South Cliff opened for the first time on Tuesday September 6 and will continue to offer the same range of products and services.
Until now, nearby residents had been forced to travel further distances to access a Post Office after the Filey Road branch closed on May 16 when the Postmaster resigned.
The branch has remained closed since.
Post Office told The Scarborough News that the new premises will be wheelchair accessible with a wide door and small ramp and will more than double the opening hours of the previous branch.
The new Post Office will not return to the former site on Filey Road and will instead move slightly down the road to Costcutter at 31-35 Ramshill Road, opposite the Ramshill Hotel pub.
This is not to be confused with Costcutter Express, also on Ramshill Road, which is a short distance away.
Ian Murphy, Post Office’s Network Provision Lead, said: ““We are delighted have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”
The new Post Office branch will be open Monday to Sunday between 7.30am and 10pm.
In March last year, a 24-year-old man attempted to rob the South Cliff Post Office branch after smashing a security screen with a hammer and demanding staff fill a bag with cash.
The would-be robber was left empty-handed after staff refused and swore at him.
Kieran Hodson pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was jailed for two years in June 2021.