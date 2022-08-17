Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office told The Scarborough News that the South Cliff branch will reopen at a new location next month.

Residents have been forced to travel further distances to access Post Office services after the Filey Road branch closed on Monday May 16 when the Postmaster resigned.

The branch has since remained closed for three months.

Costcutter on Ramshill Road will integrate a new Post Office within.

The new Post Office will not return to the former shop building on Filey Road and will instead move slightly down the road to Costcutter at 31-35 Ramshill Road, opposite the Ramshill Hotel pub.

This is not to be confused with Costcutter Express, also on Ramshill Road, which is a short distance away.

Ian Murphy, Post Office’s Network Provision Lead said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a permanent Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Post Office said that the new branch will be open Monday to Sunday between 7.30am and 10pm and is due to officially open from Tuesday September 6 at 1pm.

The former South Cliff branch on Filey Road closed earlier this year.

In March last year, a 24-year-old man attempted to rob the South Cliff Post Office branch after smashing a security screen with a hammer and demanding staff fill a bag with cash.

The would-be robber was left empty-handed after staff refused and swore at him.