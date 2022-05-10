New project helping women get back to work in North Yorkshire - how to join

Founder of Ryedale Returners, is an Employability and Enterprise Project Elizabeth Hempshall

The new pilot project called Ryedale Returners is an Employability and Enterprise Project helping women successfully move closer to work-readiness if they’ve been years away from the workforce for health, family or financial reasons.

The project is part-funded by Yorkshire Housing and supported by the Morrison Malton Champion.

Founder Elizabeth Hempshall said: “This is the chance for women to find the confidence to return to the workforce in a relaxed, non-judgemental setting, turning the unimaginable into reality”.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women can enrol on the project on Monday May 16 between 10am and 3pm.

“The project runs with a maximum of eight women per group, with the opportunity to choose between the job club or business club depending on career aspirations and lifestyle choices," said Elizabeth.

The social group will run every Monday 10am to 11am as a drop-in for women to connect socially over a cuppa. The project itself will run for 16 weeks into August at St Leonard’s Community Centre, Old Maltongate, Malton.

“Women participating in the project will gain confidence and reassurance they have taken the most difficult first step forward toward work-readiness in doing so," said Elizabeth.

“Our programme includes the chance to develop skills, learn about digital technology, improve life & work confidence, put together an effective CV and get help with application writing and practice interviews.

"There is also an opportunity for women who want to set up their own sole trader business with insights shared by like-minded business women, ideal for those who want to set up their own business.”

Women returners commonly associate being out of the workplace for years, with someone with no skills and nothing to offer employers, contrary to this ‘self-limiting belief’, the project will give women the opportunity to re-evaluate their perspective. Women then feel empowered with renewed confidence, self-identity and self-worth, reigniting a sense of true work-readiness in levelling up the playing field in a competitive job market.