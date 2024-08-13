New retail units at Sandsend, near Whitby, get first tenant - Sandsend Ceramics

Aerial view of Sandsend.

The recently refurbished retail units at Sandsend’s East Row have their first tenant.

Sandsend Ceramics, which is owned and run by Moya Suckling, will open for business next month.

Altogether there are three attractive units in the brand-new Birstly Dale Yard development in East Row, two of which remain available to lease.

Moya Suckling said: “My ceramics business began as a hobby, while I was still a theatre nurse, and I used to lease one of the units in East Row before they were renovated.

Birstly Dale Yard in Sandsend.

“I hand-make and throw stoneware clay into ceramics inspired by my surroundings, such as the sea, the beach and the moors.

"Alongside the pottery, I will be stocking specially designed clothing items, gifts and art.

"I live in Sandsend too, so it’s a quick bike ride for my commute.

“The East Row location is ideal for footfall, with the new car park and good signage, which should attract people visiting Sandsend.

"It is also a peaceful spot, perfect for a studio.”

Moya added: “The Mulgrave Estate has been very helpful in accommodating my needs and I look forward to our ongoing relationship.”

The Birstly Dale Yard development, named after the nearby Birstly Dale beck, cost £175,000 to refurbish.

The premises were originally stables for horses, who hauled timber from Mulgrave Woods for the nearby Mulgrave Estate sawmill.

The two remaining units, which are available now to lease, comprise a shop, a storeroom, a kitchenette and a toilet.

Julie Brickley, Mulgrave’s Property Lettings Manager, commented: “These two units, painted a striking pale blue, are suitable for a variety of retail uses, including a studio or a gallery.

"Adjacent pay and display parking is available for customers and staff.”

Meanwhile Berties of Bay, the premier heritage clothing brand, has moved into 1 East Row, which was previous occupied by the Serendipity of Sandsend Gift Shop.

Julie added: “We are delighted to welcome both Sandsend Ceramics and Berties of Bay to revitalised East Row area of Sandsend.

"With the new retail units and extended car park, this is now a vibrant part of Sandsend, adding to this wonderful village’s many attractions.”

Contact Julie Brickley at [email protected] for further information about the new retail units.