New Scarborough business set to open its doors in preview night

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new business is set to open its doors in Scarborough – and people will be offered the chance to look around at a forthcoming preview night.

On Thursday September 12, Scarborough Antiques Collective on Victoria Road will be opening its doors to customers for a preview of the new shop, from 6pm to 9.30pm.

A drink awaits customers while you browse the stock, see the shop set out and chat about some of the interesting items which will be for sale, while meeting like-minded people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five dealers to the new shop will also be there, with the business revealing who in due course.

Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel from Daniel Lauren Antiques (left) and Simon from Franglais Antiques.Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel from Daniel Lauren Antiques (left) and Simon from Franglais Antiques.
Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel from Daniel Lauren Antiques (left) and Simon from Franglais Antiques.

The antiques collective asks anyone interested in attending that you let them know, so they have a rough idea of numbers.

Call 07508 201007 or message via their Instagram or Facebook channels.

Have you got a story? Click https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to send us your news and pictures..

Related topics:ScarboroughFacebookInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.