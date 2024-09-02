Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new business is set to open its doors in Scarborough – and people will be offered the chance to look around at a forthcoming preview night.

On Thursday September 12, Scarborough Antiques Collective on Victoria Road will be opening its doors to customers for a preview of the new shop, from 6pm to 9.30pm.

A drink awaits customers while you browse the stock, see the shop set out and chat about some of the interesting items which will be for sale, while meeting like-minded people.

Five dealers to the new shop will also be there, with the business revealing who in due course.

Scarborough Antiques Collective - Daniel from Daniel Lauren Antiques (left) and Simon from Franglais Antiques.

The antiques collective asks anyone interested in attending that you let them know, so they have a rough idea of numbers.

Call 07508 201007 or message via their Instagram or Facebook channels.

