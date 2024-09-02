New Scarborough business set to open its doors in preview night
On Thursday September 12, Scarborough Antiques Collective on Victoria Road will be opening its doors to customers for a preview of the new shop, from 6pm to 9.30pm.
A drink awaits customers while you browse the stock, see the shop set out and chat about some of the interesting items which will be for sale, while meeting like-minded people.
Five dealers to the new shop will also be there, with the business revealing who in due course.
The antiques collective asks anyone interested in attending that you let them know, so they have a rough idea of numbers.
