Julian Caddy will start the role in June when he leaves his current position as the CEO of Brighton Fringe after more than a decade – England’s largest annual cultural festival.

“I am both delighted and extremely privileged to be able to help make it happen and can’t wait to get started,” Mr Caddy said.

“The Scarborough Fair is a ground-breaking new venture for both the town and the wider region,” he added. “[It will] provide work opportunities for the creative community and bring in significant numbers of visitors and positive economic impact for local businesses.”

Julian Caddy, inset, has been appointed as Scarborough Fair's new festival director.

Last held in the 18th Century, the fair will be reimagined as a year-round programme of art, music, heritage, sport and food festivals – instead of the traditional commercial event.

It is funded by £1.5m from the Government’s Towns Fund – which awarded Scarborough and Whitby £37m in 2021 – and is set to run from March this year until 2026.

The now-defunct Scarborough Council previously said the festival “will celebrate all that our beautiful region has to offer”.

Mr Caddy has worked as an organiser of arts festivals and events for more than 25 years, including a stint as a venue producer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for Open to Business, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to secure someone of Julian’s calibre to be the director of the Scarborough Fair.

“The fair will attract people from across Britain and beyond not only to Scarborough but also North Yorkshire and will cement our reputation as one of the country’s top cultural destinations.”

David Edmunds was previously appointed as the fair’s director, but stepped down as he was set to begin the role in March due to “personal reasons”.

Mr Caddy has deep connections with North Yorkshire, with close family across the county, including his mother, who lives in Filey.

Paul Robinson, chairman of the Scarborough Fair Advisory Group and the revamped Scarborough Fair founder, said the fair’s return was a “long-held” aspiration.

“Julian is the ideal person to bring together all elements of the programme – as someone who can draw the big acts to Scarborough as well as a genuine interest in getting all our communities involved,” he added.

Established under Royal Charter in 1253, the original Scarborough Fair attracted merchants from across the world to sell goods to hundreds of visitors each August and September.

However, a changing economy and increased competition left the fair financially unviable, with the last event held in 1788.