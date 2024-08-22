New senior appointment comes at time of growth for Cirrus Research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire-based noise monitoring equipment specialist, Cirrus Research plc, has appointed Alex Robertson to its senior leadership team as Operations Manager.

A key appointment for the company, Alex joins at a time of exponential growth for Cirrus Research, following the recent announcement that it has evolved its flagship Optimus+ range of sound monitoring devices, launched new software updates to its exclusive NoiseTools technology and has won a large contract in Germany, the biggest in the organisation’s 50-year history.

As part of the Cirrus team, Alex will oversee daily manufacturing operations and production processes for the internationally recognised business, and will handle quality management, taking care of the company’s industry accreditations, including UKAS and ISO 9001:2015 accreditations.

Daren Wallis, CEO for Cirrus, said: “Alex is a very welcome addition to our management team and he joins us at an exciting time of expansion. His background aligns perfectly with the approach and values we have here at Cirrus and I look forward to seeing him apply his knowledge and experience as we continue to strive to be the very best in our field.”

Alex will be based at the firm’s headquarters in Hunmanby, where it manufactures specialist equipment designed to measure and assess noise levels for a range of environments, from entertainment and sporting venues to residential and working environments including factories and construction sites.

With over 13 years’ experience in operations and manufacturing, Alex brings the skills and experience to ensure operations and processes at Cirrus are optimised, with a particular focus on product quality.

Residing in Scarborough with his partner and young family, Alex has previously worked for international organisations including in the automotive, aerospace and defence industries.

Alex said: “I am excited by the opportunity to inspire and lead the teams at Cirrus. My aim is to maintain the company’s market-leading position, exceed business goals and create a lasting effect within the organisation, to help ensure current standards are maintained and contribute to the growth of this forward-thinking business.”

For more about Cirrus Research plc please visit: www.cirrusresearch.com