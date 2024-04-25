New volunteer-run pop-up shop opens in Grosmont, near Whitby, to support Co-op
The Treasure Trove is a new pop-up store, selling pre-loved clothing and household items, such as clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books and textiles, just two doors down from the Co-op, in the old book shop, on Front Street.
It is open from Wednesday to Sunday.
Alison McCarthy, who is one of the the 20-strong team of volunteers at The Treasure Trove, said: “The Co-op itself was struggling and as they had the empty space, we decided to run a pop-up shop as pre-loved outlet.
"We have a good mixture from clothes to jewellery and books, plates, glasses, bed sheets, baby clothes – even a chest of drawers.
"People’s generosity has been absolutely wonderful.”
Visit the Treasure Trove Grosmont Facebook page to find out more.
Donations of items are always appreciated.