New website brings together three towns along the East Coast

Go to eastyorkshirecoast.commonplace.is if you wish to view and comment on the proposals and be kept up to date with the latest news and updates about this project.

The site aims to promote more inclusive conversations between local people and support the identification of projects to help the towns thrive has been launched.

The platform is hosted by Commonplace, an online engagement website with a range of features including survey questions, comment sharing, heatmaps and image polls to encourage ideas, discussion and feedback about specific locations.

Commonplace is a community engagement platform creating two-way conversations between project ideas and public opinion.

The online platform allows the council’s local growth team to connect with whole communities, giving a more inclusive view on the decisions which are made.

Commonplace allows for real-time public insight into what residents want to see in their area and allows up-to-date data to be analysed to reflect what the community really wants.

Results from surveys can also be posted onto the platform to allow the community to see the outcomes of their participation.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth, investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Our East Yorkshire coastal towns of Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea are a great place to live, work and visit but we want to make them even better.

“We aim to use this platform as a community space to understand the issues and share ideas and opinions to keep our coastal towns moving forward. By working together with the Town Councils, residents and local businesses, we can support vibrant and thriving towns that better meet the needs of the community and attracts businesses, customers and visitors.

“When you sign up you will be notified about progress and future proposals shaped by the responses received in these engagements. We are hopeful that Commonplace will be a platform that catches the views of all age groups. So, get involved and let’s hear what you have to say!”