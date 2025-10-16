New Yorkshire Cancer Research shop opens in heart of Scarborough

Volunteers at the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Scarborough.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has opened its first seaside shop in Yorkshire, inviting people in Scarborough to help fund life-saving cancer research in the region.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shop is located in the Newborough where visitors will discover a “treasure trove” of high-quality pre-loved items, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as homeware, books and toys.

The shop is designed with a bright, stylish interior fitted with premium wooden fixtures and eye-catching plants where the passionate team is ready to welcome visitors and help those looking to make a purchase, donate or volunteer to help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Scarborough shop joins the charity’s growing network of 15 shops, supporting the charity’s ambitious plans to have a presence on every high street in Yorkshire, with shops in Skipton and Sheffield set to open this autumn.

The new Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Scarborough.

Louise Small, Yorkshire Cancer Research Scarborough Shop Manager, said: “I’m delighted to be leading the new Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Scarborough and excited to be part of a charity that is making a difference to people affected by cancer in our region.

"I look forward to welcoming customers, supporting the charity’s dedicated volunteer team, and helping to raise funds for the charity’s vital work in the local community and beyond.”

In 2022, around 3,500 people were diagnosed with cancer through York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the fourth highest number of any Trust in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds £75m of pioneering cancer research and innovative services to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, so more people live longer, healthier lives.

Representing Yorkshire’s calls for a cancer-free future, Whitby-based artist Sophie Longhurst created 500 white paper roses to be delivered to Westminster by professional cyclists Charlie and Harry Tanfield.

Sophie crafted the flowers by hand as a way to honour those affected by cancer in her region and beyond.

One of the campaign’s advocates was Anne Thackeray from Scarborough, who took part in the research-backed cancer exercise treatment service, Active Together, to help her recover from surgery from breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, Active Together is helping people in Yorkshire prepare for and recover from their cancer treatment.

With nothing similar offered near her and exercise not widely available to people with cancer through the NHS, Anne has to take a bus and two trains to take part in the closest Active Together service in Harrogate. To help address this, Yorkshire Cancer Research is rolling out the service across the region, so one day, people including Anne won’t have to travel so far to receive this essential treatment.

Tony Graham, Director of Retail at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Opening a new Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Scarborough is an exciting milestone for the charity, adding to the vibrancy of one of the UK’s best-loved seaside destinations and bringing awareness of the charity’s life-saving work to Yorkshire’s coastal communities.”

The Scarborough shop will be open 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

To find out more about the power of preloved goods funding pioneering research, please visit: Shop with us - Yorkshire Cancer Research.