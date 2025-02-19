Next generation of cyber security experts urged to explore careers at CU Scarborough event

Experienced police officers and cyber experts will talk of the exciting careers waiting in the world of cyber security at an event at CU Scarborough.

The Cyber Careers Lab 2025 will welcome all those considering a career in cyber security – from sixth form and college students to people looking for a change of direction later in life – to find out what could be in store.

The event on Tuesday March 11 is organised by the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC) – a police-led organisation working to protect businesses in the region from cyber threats – and speakers include an ethical hacker, a British Army communications expert, a former police officer and a solutions specialist.

Camilla Stevenson, a Cyber Security tutor at CU Scarborough, said: “As a cyber security tutor and a local resident, I want to encourage students to explore the incredible opportunities in cyber.

CU Scarborough campus. picture: Oliver Broadbent.

"Studying cyber security at CU Scarborough offers hands-on learning, industry connections and real-world challenges that prepare students for a dynamic and rewarding career.

“This event is a great chance to learn about career paths, hear from industry experts and discover how the NEBRC is working with businesses across the North East to strengthen cyber resilience.”

Det Insp Steve Leach, NEBRC’s Head of Business Development, said: “We are very excited to be part of this initiative and the event at CU Scarborough is the first time we have been able to run our flagship student careers lab in this area.

“We invest strongly in our student career labs where we bring local students into contact with our local collaborators and introduce them to careers in cyber security and data management.

"Accessing the student talent pipeline is vital now more than ever.”

CU Scarborough gives students set times on campus to pursue studies without compromising their other commitments.

There are no end-of-year exams and students study one subject module at a time.

Matt Butterworth, Academic Director at CU Scarborough, said: "It’s fantastic to see organisations coming together to showcase the diverse career opportunities within the rapidly expanding cyber security and digital sector.

"Collaboration like this is key to inspiring the next generation and ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the future."

Click here to book a place.