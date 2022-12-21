Next Plc told The Scarborough News that the Home store branch at Seamer Road retail park will close on February 4 next year.

In a statement, a Next spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Scarborough Home store will cease trade on February 4 2023.”

The retail giant did not provide a reason for the store’s closure.

It is understood that up to 26 jobs are at risk, amid suggestions on social media that redundancy letters have been sent out in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Next did not respond to that suggestion.

Next Home sells furniture, homeware and household gifts. It opened at the retail park in October 2011.

The Scarborough Next store in the Brunswick shopping centre is currently unaffected by the announcement.