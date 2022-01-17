‘No current plans’ to open KFC drive-thru restaurant in Bridlington

Media reports last week included Bridlington as one of the places set to get a restaurant as part of the company’s plans to open 500 more sites across the UK.

However, a spokesman for the company said that while Bridlington is on a wish list of places to operate a restaurant, there are no plans to open one at this time.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Sorry KFC fans of Bridlington. We hate to disappoint, but this list is only speculative – no current plans to open a new restaurant in your area.