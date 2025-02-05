Nominations wanted for the fourth annual North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards winners in 2024

Join our journey of celebration as we bring back the highly acclaimed North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in 2025!

Building on the resounding success of our prestigious 2024 event, this year promises to be even more spectacular with 14 category awards designed to honour the outstanding apprenticeship network flourishing across the region.

In 2024, we welcomed over 150 enthusiastic attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses championing apprenticeship programs.

The energy and enthusiasm were palpable as we collectively celebrated the achievements and contributions within the apprenticeship community.

Award winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate

Join us for an unforgettable evening where guests can anticipate a warm welcome with a sparkling drink, followed by a sumptuous 3-course gala dinner, entertainment all culminating in the highlight of the evening—the awards ceremony itself.

Now in its fourth year, The North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 is undoubtedly a must-attend event for those engaged with apprenticeships in any capacity.

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects.

For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

Winners will be announced in 14 different categories

This annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them—from training providers to employers.

Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in North Yorkshire.

We are inviting all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities.

Together, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

Register and commence your journey by visiting the event website at www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, April 23.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday June 19 2025, held at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.

We look forward to celebrating the achievements of North Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you!

Award Categories

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by: Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Sponsored by Derwent Training

Higher Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree)

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within professional services.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider / Programme

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.